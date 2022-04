Rylee Spindler blasted a walk-off home run to give the Altoona softball team a 3-2 win over Bloomer on Monday in Altoona. The Blackhawks tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh before Spindler homered to end the game in the bottom half of the frame. She also pitched a complete game in the circle. Breeley Gluch added a homer of her own for the Rails.

ALTOONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO