Chelsea, AL

Buffalo Wild Wings in Chelsea to open in May

By Emily Sparacino
Shelby Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHELSEA – Residents will not have to wait much longer for the Buffalo Wild Wings location in Chelsea to open. Located next to the new Arby’s location off U.S. 280, Buffalo Wild Wings is scheduled to open on Monday, May...

Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Player Wants a Waffle House; Asks For Buffalo’s Help

Nothing beats local restaurants in Buffalo. We pride ourselves on local establishments that serve up amazing Western New York cuisine. Wings, pizza, beer, etc. That’s not to say that Buffalo doesn’t love national chains. You often see lines wrapped around the building for Tim Hortons, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s. Even sit-down restaurants like Applebee’s and Denny’s are usually packed in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Popculture

Buffalo Wild Wings Becomes Latest to Join Flamin' Hot Family With Doritos-Flavored Wings

Doritos doesn't appear to be going out of style anytime soon. Popular casual dining sports bar Buffalo Wild Wings and Doritos have collaborated for the release of the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce. Per Chew Broom, it's available exclusively at Buffalo Wild Wings locations. The Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce "has a bold intense flavor that amps up the heat of the Doritos Nacho Cheese that fans know and expect." Customers can depend on the wings being spun in the limited-edition sauce topped off with crumbled bits of Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho chips for a savory combination of sauce and crunch. For a premium sauce, there's a $1 upcharge on wings orders in the Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce, making it truly a limited edition. Those who want to try it only have a limited time. Orders can be placed for dine-in, takeout, and delivery through the Buffalo Wild Wings app.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Arby's Deal Is Back On The Menu

Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
RESTAURANTS
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
#Buffalo Wild Wings#Food Drink#Arby#Area#Buffalowildwings Com
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Savvy Deals: Bargains at Krispy Kreme, Chipotle and more

On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies. In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool).
LUBBOCK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Sues BJ's Wholesale Claiming It Stole Self-Checkout Technology

Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam's Club accused rival retailer BJ's Wholesale Club in a lawsuit filed Tuesday of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam's Club mobile app. In the lawsuit, Walmart claims BJ's launched a self-checkout feature in its mobile app that's nearly...
RETAIL
LivingCheap

Enjoy all-you-can-eat buffet for $3.99 at Cicis Pizza

Many pizza lovers on a budget are already aware of Cicis Pizza for its popular (and affordable) all-you-can-eat buffet. The buffet includes pizza, pasta, salad and dessert. It’s enough food and variety of choices to satisfy every family member without breaking the bank. And hungry bargain hunters will want to take advantage of the restaurant’s Early Week Deal for even bigger savings.
RESTAURANTS
Block Club Chicago

Over 5,000 Dinkel’s Doughnuts Fly Off The Shelf Wednesday Morning After Iconic Bakery Announces It Will Close

LAKEVIEW — Norman Dinkel couldn’t get off the phone Wednesday. After announcing the closing of his family’s 101-year-old Dinkel’s Bakery Tuesday, Dinkel was deluged by fans from all over trying to get in their final orders. Those who could make it to bakery waited in a long line to buy out doughnuts, cakes and other pastries.
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

How Whataburger Changed Fast-Food Buns Forever

You hear a lot about beef in the world of fast food. Wendy's brags about "fresh, never-frozen" hamburgers, while Burger King raves about its flame-broiled patties. Having 100% beef in your burger is all well and good — after all, unless you're a vegetarian, you certainly wouldn't want anything less — have you ever wondered why no one talks about the other ingredients on burgers? Does your favorite burger joint use fresh tomatoes and lettuce and onions? Is the cheese real or is it some cheap yellow byproduct? And what about the buns? Are they buttery, soft, pillowy hunks of toasted bread or are they just squished, torn, or tough end pieces?
TEXAS STATE

