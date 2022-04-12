Buffalo Wild Wings in Chelsea to open in May

Doritos doesn't appear to be going out of style anytime soon. Popular casual dining sports bar Buffalo Wild Wings and Doritos have collaborated for the release of the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce. Per Chew Broom, it's available exclusively at Buffalo Wild Wings locations. The Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce "has a bold intense flavor that amps up the heat of the Doritos Nacho Cheese that fans know and expect." Customers can depend on the wings being spun in the limited-edition sauce topped off with crumbled bits of Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho chips for a savory combination of sauce and crunch. For a premium sauce, there's a $1 upcharge on wings orders in the Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce, making it truly a limited edition. Those who want to try it only have a limited time. Orders can be placed for dine-in, takeout, and delivery through the Buffalo Wild Wings app.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO