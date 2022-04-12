ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISS recommends Credit Suisse shareholders vote against 2020 management discharge

By Reuters Staff
ZURICH, April 12 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser ISS recommended on Tuesday Credit Suisse shareholders vote against providing the bank’s management a discharge from liabilities for the fiscal year 2020 due to a “range of risk and control issues revealed by investigations and settlements, which have entailed substantial monetary and reputational costs for the company, and by extension its shareholders”.

The recommendation follows recommendation by fellow proxy adviser Glass Lewis for the same. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by David Evans)

Reuters

Reuters

