Four Texas men cited for illegal alligator harvest in Assumption Parish

EDINBURG, X – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted three migrant smuggling attempts within an eight-hour span resulting in 32 arrests. On March 15, RGV agents working near Encino attempted to conduct an immigration inspection on the occupants of a Ford F150. The driver failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit came to an end when the driver went through a ranch fence causing damage. Several subjects were observed fleeing into the nearby brush. A search of the immediate area resulted in the apprehension of nine migrants from El Salvador, Ecuador, Mexico, and Guatemala. The driver was not located.

TEXAS STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO