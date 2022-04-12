ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

Four Texas men cited for illegal alligator harvest in Assumption Parish

postsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFour men from Texas have been cited for their suspected roles in poaching an alligator in the Pierre Part area of Assumption Parish. The Louisiana Department of Fisheries and Wildlife cited the men after responding...

www.postsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Texas homicide suspect in custody after search in Beauregard Parish

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A nan wanted in a double homicide in Texas has been arrested in Beauregard Parish, officials said. Charles Spraberry was arrested Friday following a manhunt that began Thursday afternoon, Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed. Spraberry was arrested as he crossed U.S. 171, Herford said. Spraberry had...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KTAL

Missing: Texas woman last seen in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a Texas woman who was last seen in Dubberly. According to the sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Darnisha N. Thompson has been missing since March 14. Her last known location was near Sand Plant Road in Dubberly, La., but her home address is in Mesquite, Texas.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Assumption Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Pierre Part, LA
City
Brookshire, TX
City
Baytown, TX
State
Texas State
County
Assumption Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Pierre Part, LA
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Police bust illegal gas station at North Texas home

DALLAS — As gas prices continue to rise, so are gas thefts across North Texas, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police said they recently raided a property in Oak Cliff for stolen gas. “We found a house that was being used as a gas station,” said Richard...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Soldier accused of raping LSU student in her dorm room, campus police say

A soldier accused of raping a Louisiana State University student in her dorm room after a night of partying has been arrested, multiple news outlets report, citing campus police. Officers arrested Desmond Saine, 22, on Thursday, March 24, at a U.S. Army Training Center in Vernon Parish, according to The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
99.9 KTDY

Yes, Hammerhead Worms are in Louisiana and Acadiana [Video]

If you see a hammerhead worm, don't cut it in half because it regenerates and grows into two hammerhead worms doubling your nightmares. Hammerhead worms are currently bubbling up again on the internet. Texas, Missouri, Iowa, and more are all reporting about and "warning" the public about this "Invasive Species".
LOUISIANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in Louisiana

On Wednesday, an F-16 fighter pilot ejected from his jet before it crashed into a wooded area near Ft. Polk in Louisiana, officials said, adding that no serious injuries were reported. According to Tech Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle, the jet belonged to the Oklahoma Air National Guard and was flown from...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator Hunting#Gator#Poaching
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Aliens from 4 Countries Arrested in South Texas

EDINBURG, X – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted three migrant smuggling attempts within an eight-hour span resulting in 32 arrests. On March 15, RGV agents working near Encino attempted to conduct an immigration inspection on the occupants of a Ford F150. The driver failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit came to an end when the driver went through a ranch fence causing damage. Several subjects were observed fleeing into the nearby brush. A search of the immediate area resulted in the apprehension of nine migrants from El Salvador, Ecuador, Mexico, and Guatemala. The driver was not located.
TEXAS STATE
L'Observateur

Labadieville Man to Serve 20 Years in Connection with Assumption Parish Shooting

Last week, Markese Dabney of 211 Cardinal St. Labadieville, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Dabney was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2019 shooting.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Man Rescues 5 Year Old From Alligator Plagued Water

There is a saying that all heroes don't wear capes, and with people like Daniel Duplantier, do we really need a Superman? This gentleman was out over the weekend watching Alligators in a canal in Westwego, Louisiana, and overheard cries and calls for help. Without a second thought, Mr. Duplantier went into action and was able to rescue a young boy from what was a haven for Alligators.
WESTWEGO, LA
102.5 KISS FM

Four Of The Deadliest Intersections In America Are In Texas

It may not be too surprising to hear that a state our size has four of the deadliest intersections in the United States. It seems like everywhere you drive these days in Texas there is a good chance another driver is not paying attention to what they are supposed to be doing or they are just disregarding any and all traffic laws.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy