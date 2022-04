Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Wednesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Justin Gouveia drove in the winning run in the eighth inning, plating Alex DiGiammo to keep the Spartans undefeated on the season. Jacob Laudati was the inning pitcher, going 7 ⅓ innings, allowing no runs off six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Cam Letourneau got the save as he came in with runners on first and second with one out in the eighth. Gouveia, DiGiammo, Letourneau and Brayden Bennett each had a hit for Stang (4-0, 3-0 CCL).

