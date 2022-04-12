ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek person of interest in Waterbury drive-by shooting

By Greg Little
 1 day ago

Waterbury, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -Saturday's drive-by shooting was the result of gunfire exchanged between two vehicles over drugs, killing an innocent bystander in her home and injuring a man walking on the street, Waterbury Police Chief Fred Spagnolo said.

The incident occurred early Saturday afternoon in the Walnut/Orange Street area.

56-year-old Mabel Martinez Antongioni was inside her home when the stray bullet struck her in the head. She died on Sunday.
35-year-old Ryan Lindsay was struck in the hip and later released from the hospital.

Police have Waterbury resident Angel Gonzalez, 22, in custody.
He's the owner of one of the vehicles and is a convicted felon.

Police are seeking 33-year-old Levy Brock, a New Haven resident and convicted felon. He owns the second vehicle.

Police are still determining who's responsible for the fatal shooting.

"15-millimeter casings and 7, 45 caliber casings were recovered from the scene. We're still working to determine if all 15-millimeter casings came from one gun...there's the potential that there were three guns at that particular scene. We don't know that answer yet," said Chief Spagnolo.

