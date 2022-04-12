ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Subway train services impacted after multiple shot in Brooklyn

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssIwj_0f6tyNL100

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Delays and changes in subway train services continue as investigation regarding the Brooklyn shootings that happened Tuesday morning is ongoing.

Check the following changes below. The list was last updated at 11:30 a.m.

  • B and W trains are suspended
  • Limited service for D train: 9 Av and Coney Island-Stillwell Av
  • Limited service for N train: 9 Av and Coney Island-Stillwell Av
  • Northbound C trains are delayed
  • No R service between Whitehall St-South Ferry and Bay Ridge-95 St.
  • E and J trains are running with delays in both directions
  • Northbound Nos. 4 and 5 trains are running with delays

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

