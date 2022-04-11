Birding Activity Take Flight April 16

A birdwatching event will be taking flight at Burr Oak State Park on Saturday, April 16.

Entitled, "Birds of a Feather," the focus of this outing will be on observing the spring migration of habits birds native to Southeast Ohio.

Located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road, Glouster, Burr Oak State Park offers tourists 2,593 picturesque acres of wooded areas to enjoy and a 600-acre lake where visitors can fish or go boating.

The hike begins at the Burr Oak Nature Center and runs from 9 a.m. till 11:00 a.m.

This outing will be guided by park naturalist, Julie Gee. Gee is an award-winning naturalist who has been naturalist educator for more than 30 years.

According to Gee, "The types of birds we see will totally depend on what birds have returned to the area at this time." She added that, "some of those might include some chipping sparrows and different varieties of woodpeckers."

Gee advises participants to bring a pair of binoculars, and wear comfortable clothing-which should include a pair of hiking boots or shoes.

Children who attend this event must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The park also includes the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center. This establishment can accommodate up to 60 guests and includes 5 conference rooms, a dining room, full-service lounge and a gift shop.

Guests of the lodge are granted access to the park's tennis courts, exercise room and indoor swimming pool.

In addition, to their campgrounds, BOSP also has 30 cottages that are available for rental. Each cottage overlooks the lake and can house up to six people.

Burr Oak State Park is open from 6 a.m. till 11 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information about the "Birds of a Feather" hike contact park naturalist, Julie Gee, at julie.gee@dnr.ohio.gov. To connect with the park's main office, call 740-767 3570.