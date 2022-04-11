ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glouster, OH

Birding Activity Take Flight April 16

By By Tracey A. Maine Athens NEWS Staff Writer
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

A birdwatching event will be taking flight at Burr Oak State Park on Saturday, April 16.

Entitled, "Birds of a Feather," the focus of this outing will be on observing the spring migration of habits birds native to Southeast Ohio.

Located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road, Glouster, Burr Oak State Park offers tourists 2,593 picturesque acres of wooded areas to enjoy and a 600-acre lake where visitors can fish or go boating.

The hike begins at the Burr Oak Nature Center and runs from 9 a.m. till 11:00 a.m.

This outing will be guided by park naturalist, Julie Gee. Gee is an award-winning naturalist who has been naturalist educator for more than 30 years.

According to Gee, "The types of birds we see will totally depend on what birds have returned to the area at this time." She added that, "some of those might include some chipping sparrows and different varieties of woodpeckers."

Gee advises participants to bring a pair of binoculars, and wear comfortable clothing-which should include a pair of hiking boots or shoes.

Children who attend this event must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The park also includes the Burr Oak Lodge and Conference Center. This establishment can accommodate up to 60 guests and includes 5 conference rooms, a dining room, full-service lounge and a gift shop.

Guests of the lodge are granted access to the park's tennis courts, exercise room and indoor swimming pool.

In addition, to their campgrounds, BOSP also has 30 cottages that are available for rental. Each cottage overlooks the lake and can house up to six people.

Burr Oak State Park is open from 6 a.m. till 11 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information about the "Birds of a Feather" hike contact park naturalist, Julie Gee, at julie.gee@dnr.ohio.gov. To connect with the park's main office, call 740-767 3570.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Interactive map: Hummingbird migration is underway! How can you help the little birds on their journey?

(WGHP) — Hummingbirds are a welcome sight every spring. These incredible little birds spend their winters in Mexico and Central America, and then start making their way to their breeding grounds across the southern United States around late January or February, then head a little further north later into the spring. Hummingbird Central tracks hummingbird […]
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Glouster, OH
The Guardian

Starwatch: April pink moon to coincide with Passover moon

This Saturday there will be the first full moon of northern spring. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the traditional name for the April moon is the “pink moon”. It derives from the fact that at this time of year in eastern North America, the Phlox subulata wild flower comes into bloom, spreading carpets of pink flowers across the ground.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: asparagus fern

If you are looking for a challenge, try to keep an asparagus fern (Asparagus setaceus) alive for more than a couple of months. I have tried, time after time, because I love the way its unique feather-like leaves leave me feeling light and airy. Light or shade?. Moderate light to...
GARDENING
East Oregonian

Air museum takes flight with special events

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Air Museum invites the public to learn more about its mission. The museum will recognize a pair of nonagenarians as volunteers of the year. Bob Stangier, a 98-year-old World War II Air Force veteran, and Ken Garrett, a 90-year-old Korean War Army veteran, will be honored during the museum’s annual meet and greet. Mike Short, one of the museum’s founders, will be the special speaker.
PENDLETON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
yankodesign.com

Buster tiny home is your escape from the city into the woodlands

For people like me who have lived in cities all their lives, the idea of having a retreat away from the hustle and bustle is probably part of your dreams. It certainly is mine. It doesn’t need to be a huge place especially since I’m single, so a tiny house in the middle of nature sounds wonderful. While for me it will remain a dream because of where I am, there are emerging designs out there in the world for those who can afford it. If you’re in New Zealand, there’s one that’s particularly interesting.
HOME & GARDEN
Narcity

This Flower Trail Near Toronto Will Lead You Through A Tunnel Of Breathtaking Pink Blooms

There are so many beautiful places to explore in Ontario, and this spring, you don't want to miss out on this dreamy flower trail near Toronto. Located outside the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse, the pathway, dubbed, "Magnolia Allée", will take you through a tunnel of pink blooms that's straight out of a fairytale. You can wander through over 50 blossoming magnolia trees for a dreamy spring adventure.
LIFESTYLE
107.5 Zoo FM

Ground Squirrel Emerges to Welcome Migrating Birds

After hibernating about nine months, the Columbian Ground Squirrels in Montana are waking up and climbing out of their underground dens. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal saw one near the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge this week. The adult males come to the surface first and they start...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birding#Fish#Birds Of A Feather#Hiking Boots#Bosp
Bay News 9

Take flight at Dockweiler Beach with Windsports Flight School

LOS ANGELES — If at first you didn’t believe, on the sands of Dockweiler Beach, you can fly, fly, and fly again. This is where anyone can suspend themselves from a giant kite and, in doing so, suspend disbelief. Josh Laufer is here to make you a believer.
LIFESTYLE
NEWS10 ABC

Bears becoming active in VT: No more bird feeders!

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department (VTF&W) says warm spring weather this week and melting snows have caused bears to come out of hibernation, searching for food. The department recommends taking down bird feeders and keeping them stored until December, to avoid attracting the hungry beasts.
VERMONT STATE
KYTV

Dickerson Park Zoo takes steps to protect birds from bird flu

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The spread of the bird flu has lead the Dickerson Park Zoo to limit public viewing of some exhibits. The Missouri Department of Agriculture recently announced that the bird flu has been found in Missouri. The disease can be spread when birds like geese and ducks migrate, which puts some birds at the zoo at risk. Zookeepers are making efforts to protect their feathered friends by limiting public access to the birds.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Bangor Daily News

Skip the wooden raised bed garden and try one of these alternatives

This story was originally published in April 2021. With lumber prices through the roof, building a raised garden bed is a pricey possibility for this summer. But you don’t need fresh lumber to create a good, useful garden space. Here are some alternatives to wooden raised bed gardens, perfect...
GARDENING
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bald eagle takes flight after months of rehabilitation

MILTON, Wis. — In December, LaFayette was struck by a vehicle, breaking his ribs. Three months later, the bald eagle is back in the sky. LaFayette was found in Lafayette County, hence his name. He was initially treated by the Dane County Humane Society before moving to Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center in Milton where he spent the remainder of his...
MILTON, WI
WCIA

Scovill Zoo taking precautions for Bird Flu

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The bird flu is making its way through flocks across the country. A few days ago, the first case popped up in Illinois. This week, a case was found in a backyard flock in McLean County. Several bird farmers, and others in charge of birds, are taking precautions. Including the Scovill […]
DECATUR, IL
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
519
Followers
932
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy