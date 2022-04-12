Upstate Sheriff addresses sex in public park problem

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis is pleading for people to stop having public sex in a public park. The Sheriff says the unsavory exhibitions at Pelham Mill Park in Greer are being witnessed by -- his words -- "innocent bystanders, including kids."

Lewis also says, the problem persists despite law enforcement efforts to stop it, including arrests and, again quoting, "undercover operations." in the parking lot and wooded areas of the park off East Phillips Road.

His Facebook post adding: "..to the people who are committing these acts ...we are familiar with the apps you use to engage in this activity, we know your intentions". --- "There are appropriate places to engage in adult activities, and a public place is not that area."

Below is the full post from Sheriff Lewis.