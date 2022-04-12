ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Something for every BUNNY at Burlington

By Maggie Flecknoe
 1 day ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Spring has sprung and what better place to find everything you need than at your local Burlington – for all your dressy, casual and special occasion fashion, in the latest colors and styles. Burlington has something for every bunny this Easter!  Hop over to your local Burlington for surprising deals on everything you and the family need. They keep their prices light for the lighter season with fresh fashions for you, dressy looks for kids, new shoes for the warmer temps, just-dropped handbags because why not; there’s even décor to give your home a little refresh. Spring is the time for saving on something new. To find a store near you, visit Burlington.com .

Join Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe for a Burlington fashion show.

Comments / 0

