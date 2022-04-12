ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Nirvana, Soundgarden + Pearl Jam Members Form New Band 3rd Secret, Drop Surprise Album

By Philip Trapp
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A new band called 3rd Secret features former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron (also a member of Pearl Jam) and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil. Last week (April 9), the supergroup centered around the grunge icons introduced themselves by surprise-releasing their self-titled debut album, as Rolling Stone...

