Three weeks into the girls lacrosse season and the two defending District 11 champions stand atop the first installment of the lehighvalleylive.com girls lacrosse rankings. D-11 Class 3A champion Easton got off to a hot start as the Red Rovers are the only undefeated team in the area and have won their seven games by an average of 11.4 goals. Defending D-11 2A champion Southern Lehigh is right behind, having given the Rovers their toughest test of the season in a 10-9 defeat on March 31 and overwhelming Parkland 20-3 last week.

EASTON, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO