ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Construction continues on a new park honoring veterans in Adams County. The future veterans memorial is located at Riverdale Regional Park off Highway 85 and E-470 in Brighton. (credit: Adams County) The memorial is expected to open later this year. The memorial will be built on the shore of the Mann-Nyholt Lake and will extend into the water. Crews began construction last summer. (credit: CBS) Adams County hopes the park becomes a place for everyone to pause, reflect, and thank our veterans. (credit: Adams County)

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO