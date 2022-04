Fuel and food prices are rising so fast that it helped send UK inflation to another 30-year high in March, even before household energy bills spiked, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 7% in the year to March, up from 6.2% in February.It was once more the highest point since March 1992, when inflation stood at 7.1%.The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs grew 6.2% in the year to March 2022.This is up from the 5.5% growth in the year to February 2022 https://t.co/wMrnkLaLOy— Office for National...

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO