When Katherine Ormerod started thinking about her collaboration with Baukjen - the journalist and influencer's first foray into design - she had a very specific idea in mind. Instead of trying to chase down trends, she wanted to base her 10-piece capsule around the kind of clothes that you could wear a million times over. 'While I, of course, get contacted about new-season knockouts (like the Mango dress I wore recently), I have a few pieces in my wardrobe that I have been wearing pretty much since I started on Instagram. They’re so timeless that it’s almost become a joke amongst followers whenever I post them,' she told Grazia. 'I absolutely love showing how buying outside of fashion (still stylish, just not sizzling hot right now) can really help you build a sustainable, long-term wardrobe and help you define your personal style. But of course, no one can buy any of these pieces, because they're centuries old and that can be frustrating.' Not any more; Ormerod's collection has just dropped today and delivers - and then some - on her promise that these are pieces that are going to last.

