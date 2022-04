Scottie Scheffler made it official Sunday night at the Masters: He is one of the best players on the planet and has the major hardware to prove it. The world No. 1 continued a generational run by blitzing the field at Augusta National Golf Club. Despite a sloppy (and potentially costly), four-putt double-bogey to end his 72nd hole, Scheffler won the season’s first major going away. It marks the fourth win in six starts overall for Scheffler, capping a hard-to-fathom run to start the 2022 season.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO