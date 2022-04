If you are an Etowah County veteran, your help is needed, according to Gadsden-Etowah Patriot's Association Vice President Max Dover. In 1947, property in Hokes Bluff — prime property, Dover said — was donated to veterans of Etowah County. A board of trustees was established, he said, and there was talk about what to do with the land. He said the board considered a nursing home for aging veterans or perhaps a recreational use, possibly as a campground.

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO