ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watauga County, NC

Third Watauga Housing Forum addresses affordability

By MattaRae Staskel matty.staskel@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE – In the third session of the Watauga Housing Forum, community members discussed housing affordability issues in Watauga County. Kellie Reed Ashcraft opened the April 11 meeting and spoke on the purpose of the forum: to increase the awareness and knowledge on these housing issues, to create a space to...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

Applications open for affordable housing opportunities with Habitat for Humanity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The South County Habitat for Humanity has announced they will be accepting applications for six affordable housing units. Three of these new units will be built in Hopkinton, the other three are pre-existing homes being renovated and located in Hopkinton and Westerly. The application portal will open...
ADVOCACY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

‘Immediate affordable housing’

The City of Boise is looking to pick up some new affordable housing for its roster. On Tuesday, Boise City Council approved the purchase of a mobile home park near Shoshone Park at 2717 W. Malad Street in order, it says, to prevent the low-income residents from being displaced due to development. The agenda item did not disclose how many homes are on the site, but City Council Member Holli Woodings said there are “many” manufactured homes on the two-acre property. The Ada County Assessor lists 24 mobile homes on the site.
BOISE, ID

Affordable housing complex nears groundbreaking

Developer GMD Development is getting close to breaking ground on Junegrass Place, a deed-restricted affordable housing project slated for Kalispell’s North Meridian Road. Thomas Geffner with the Seattle developer said the company hopes to receive its building permits from the city of Kalispell in early April, and it plans on breaking ground shortly after those permits are received.
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone, NC
Business
State
North Carolina State
Watauga County, NC
Government
City
Boone, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
Watauga County, NC
Business
Boone, NC
Government
The Daily Yonder

Congress’ Final 2022 Budget Includes Increases for Rural Housing Programs

Rural housing programs received modest increases in a long-delayed fiscal 2022 federal budget. Congress finished work on the omnibus package last week, and President Biden is expected to sign it. Most U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rural housing accounts received small funding hikes, while many Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs received larger increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Carter
Nevada Appeal

Affordable housing is a crisis, Nevada lawmakers told

Lawmakers were told Tuesday that affordable housing is a crisis in Nevada now. Nevada Rural Housing Authority Director Bill Brewer said that inflation, labor costs and demand are driving prices through the roof. He said the authority is trying to build a 60-unit complex in Mesquite but the price has gone up $3 million in just the last 100 days.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Gentrification#Urban Areas#The Watauga Housing Forum#Hospitality House#Watauga High School
KGUN 9

Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

LONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing. It’s called home sharing, meaning two or more people who aren’t related live together to share costs.
ADVOCACY
KRGV

City of Edinburg hosts third ‘2040’ forum

A rough hour and a half town hall that focused on the city of Edinburg’s future took place at Legacy Chapels Thursday evening. The public turnout was greatly outnumbered by members of the city, but a handful of residents continued conversations of how the Edinburg could be improved, both long and short-term.
EDINBURG, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

As it became clear how terrible the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic would be on Americans and their day-to-day lives, the Census Bureau created The Household Pulse Survey to measure the extent of the damage to U.S. residents. The questionnaire first went into the field on April 23 and has continued to be one tool […]
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Habitat gifted $5.75M, money to address affordable housing

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, along with Habitat for Humanity International, and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations, recently received $436 million in unrestricted giving from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Of that, Milwaukee Habitat received $5.75 million. Brian Sonderman, Executive Director at Milwaukee Habitat, issued this statement in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Watauga Democrat

10 High Country Lanes celebrates new logo with community party

BOONE — 10 High Country Lanes celebrated its new logo chosen through a community competition with a party on April 6. Patrick Zimmer owned 10 High Country Lanes in Boone and 10 Park Lanes in Charlotte and used the same logo for both businesses to create a sense of familiarity for patrons. Zimmer and his business partners decided to sell 10 Park Lanes and the new owners wanted to keep the logo to maintain their established brand.
BOONE, NC
domino

These are the Best Cities for Renters Based on What You Care About Most

If you’ve ever watched an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters, then you know the first step in any real-estate search isn’t buying Bubble Wrap at Home Depot—it’s making a priority list. And yes, that goes for renters, too. With rents hitting new all-time highs due to the hyper-competitive home sales market, many people are having to choose the one thing that is most important to them and compromise on their nice-to-haves. For example, you might have to pick between a place with a second bedroom that can double as a home office or a spacious backyard where the puppy you adopted mid-pandemic can roam. Research done by Living Cozy shows that there is a different U.S. city for every kind of tenant, depending on what you care about the most. After analyzing factors like cost of living, two-bedroom apartment availability, and number of walkable parks, the researchers found that Washington, D.C., tops the list as the best metro area overall. However, if the nation’s capital isn’t your cup of tea, one of these five other leading locations could be the right fit.
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy