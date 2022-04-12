ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Members of Nirvana, Soundgarden & Pearl Jam release debut album as 3rd Secret

By Regional Media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron have released a new album together as the new band 3rd Secret....

