Members of Nirvana, Soundgarden & Pearl Jam release debut album as 3rd Secret

Only 30 years on since breaking on the scene, the grunge revolution headed up by Nirvana and Pearl Jam has all but cornered the rock collectible market. Famed Los Angeles record store owner Wayne Johnson of Rockaway Records in Silverlake is one of rock's busiest and knowledgeable collectors and told us that the 1990's are the new 1960's for rock memorabilia: ["It kinda reminds me how quick Beatles, and (Rolling) Stones, and Elvis (Presley) sold back 30, 40 years ago. I just can't keep it in stock. And Pearl Jam is only number two for collectibles; a Nirvana collection would even do better. I'm paying ridiculous money for stuff and it seems like there's no limit. They're stuff is going up quicker than just about anybody. Y'know, grunge — and punk stuff is doing real well, too. The punk stuff is going up crazy, as well. Soundgraden, Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam, and Nirvana — I think they're the big four."] SOUNDCUE (:31 OC: . . . the big four)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO