San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector: April 11 property tax deadline

PROPERTY TAX PAYMENT ASSISTANCE TO AVOID FORECLOSURE FOR HOMEOWNERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 IS AVAILABLE. Dallas County Tax Assessor John R. Ames just mailed almost 4,000 notices to property owners who may qualify for assistance on their delinquent property taxes. “I’m grateful that we have the opportunity to notify home owners about this program and hope they take the time and research to determine if they qualify and apply for this assistance” stated Mr. Ames.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO