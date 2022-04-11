San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector: April 11 property tax deadline

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson will introduce a letter Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting which proposes directing the county's chief administrative officer to urge the governor for a one-year suspension of the state gas tax in light of rising prices.
In a new program announced Tuesday, Tarrant County residents will now be able to receive help with paying off their housing debt. As part of the American Rescue Plan, eligible property owners can apply for assistance with delinquent property taxes. "The release of these funds is very timely and has...
The national Black Lives Matter group purchased a $6 million mansion in a Los Angeles neighborhood with donor cash in October 2020 and then maneuvered to keep the purchase a secret, according to a report Monday.
PROPERTY TAX PAYMENT ASSISTANCE TO AVOID FORECLOSURE FOR HOMEOWNERS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 IS AVAILABLE. Dallas County Tax Assessor John R. Ames just mailed almost 4,000 notices to property owners who may qualify for assistance on their delinquent property taxes. “I’m grateful that we have the opportunity to notify home owners about this program and hope they take the time and research to determine if they qualify and apply for this assistance” stated Mr. Ames.
Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates reminds taxpayers with unpaid 2021 taxes to take advantage of the various payment options to avoid additional charges before taxes become delinquent on April 1st. “The quickest and easiest way to pay is at the website. After the online payment is complete, a receipt...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County wants property owners affected by the recent wildfires to know that they want to help. According to Statute KSA 79-1613, the County Commission may issue an abatement of all or partial property taxes on dwellings where damage occurred during a natural disaster and would exceed more than 50% of the market value.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a proposal to urge California Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend the gas tax for one year. The proposal, introduced by San Diego County Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson, directs the county's chief administrative officer to draft a letter to the governor asking for a one-year suspension of the state gas tax in light of rising prices.
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - Stone County voters will decide whether to pass Proposition P, a public safety sales tax, in the upcoming April 5 election. Prop P calls a one-quarter of 1% sales tax. If passed, the funds would allow the Stone County Sheriff’s Department to add more deputies, increase salaries, and add a resource officer in the Crane, Galena, and Hurley school districts.
President Biden announced that the Environmental Protection Agency would be issuing an emergency waiver to allow for the sale of a certain ethanol-blend of gasoline over the summer in hopes to lower gas costs where it is offered.April 12, 2022.
Comments / 0