The New York Yankees have a decision to make regarding the future of flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman. The left-handed is set to see his contract with the club expire this offseason, and with free agency looming, no new deal has been agreed upon. Per Brendan Kuty, Chapman revealed Monday that he and the Yankees have yet to even begin negotiations over a new deal, despite his desires to remain in The Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO