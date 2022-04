A 17-year-old youth has been placed in the Calhoun County Juvenile Home, after being suspected of firing a gunshot at a group of people. Battle Creek Police were dispatched to the 200-block of South Kendall Street, at 11:38 Friday morning, on a report of shots fired. The investigation led officers to believe that the youth fired one shot at a group of people, with whom he was having a conflict, and standing in front of a home. The occupants of a car, who were passing by, thought the shots were at them and reported the incident to police.

