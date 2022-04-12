ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Interrupters announce new album, ‘In the Wild’; listen to single “In the Mirror” now

Cover picture for the articleThe Interrupters have announced a new album called In the Wild. The follow-up to 2018’s Fight the Good Fight, which spawned the single “She’s Kerosene,” will be released August 5. You can listen to its first single, “In the...

Tim Armstrong
#Wild Track#The Interrupters#Abc Audio#Flogging Molly
