Listen: LSU baseball's Jay Johnson reacts to Tigers' sweep of Mississippi State

Things haven't always been smooth for LSU baseball in Jay Johnson's debut season, but the resurgent Tigers are headed in the right direction after a series sweep of Mississippi State.

LSU is now 23-9 overall and has improved to 7-5 in the SEC with wins in three of the last four conference games.

Listen to Jay Johnson's full interview in the player below.

“I don’t know if those guys could’ve done much of a better job this weekend," Johnson said after what turned into 5-2, 4-3 and 13-3 wins over the Bulldogs.

LSU's bullpen was particularly impressive, completing 14 of the 27 total innings with just two runs allowed, coming in the blowout on Sunday. LSU is now 3-2 in 1-run games on the year.

“I’m proud of how our team’s played in close games for the most part. I think it does a lot for confidence and it’s something we talked about from Day 1."

No. 24 LSU won't be back in action until Thursday, when they'll travel to face No. 7 Arkansas. The Tigers were scheduled to host Lamar on Tuesday, but that game was postponed due to expected inclement weather with a makeup date yet to be announced.

“[Arkansas is] easily one of the top five teams in the country. One of those teams that … we’re trying to catch," Johnson said. We’re trying to get back up into that top tier of the league. It’s a good opportunity to make a dent in that this weekend and our guys are excited about it.”