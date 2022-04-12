ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: LSU baseball's Jay Johnson reacts to Tigers' sweep of Mississippi State

By Jeff Nowak
 1 day ago

Things haven't always been smooth for LSU baseball in Jay Johnson's debut season, but the resurgent Tigers are headed in the right direction after a series sweep of Mississippi State.

LSU is now 23-9 overall and has improved to 7-5 in the SEC with wins in three of the last four conference games.

Listen to Jay Johnson's full interview in the player below. Can't see the embed? Click here .

“I don’t know if those guys could’ve done much of a better job this weekend," Johnson said after what turned into 5-2, 4-3 and 13-3 wins over the Bulldogs.

LSU's bullpen was particularly impressive, completing 14 of the 27 total innings with just two runs allowed, coming in the blowout on Sunday. LSU is now 3-2 in 1-run games on the year.

“I’m proud of how our team’s played in close games for the most part. I think it does a lot for confidence and it’s something we talked about from Day 1."

No. 24 LSU won't be back in action until Thursday, when they'll travel to face No. 7 Arkansas. The Tigers were scheduled to host Lamar on Tuesday, but that game was postponed due to expected inclement weather with a makeup date yet to be announced.

“[Arkansas is] easily one of the top five teams in the country. One of those teams that … we’re trying to catch," Johnson said. We’re trying to get back up into that top tier of the league. It’s a good opportunity to make a dent in that this weekend and our guys are excited about it.”

