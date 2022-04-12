Viral video shows police officers stop a driverless car for having no lights on

It's a sign of the times in several US cities where a video has gone viral showing some puzzled police officers who pulled over a car. A driverless car.

In the video, an autonomous "Cruise" driverless car can be seen being pulled over by officers during a night-time stop. One officer approached the car because its headlights were off. He attempted to open the driver's door, evidently shocked that no one was inside.

As he walks back to his squad car, the car starts up again and drives about a block down the road and then, once again, it pulls over.

"Cruise" is a General Motors subsidiary that introduced its driverless cars to San Francisco earlier this year.

Apparently, the company has a 24-hour line for instances like this. Police contacted "Cruise" immediately after this stop and the company says no citations were issued.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok