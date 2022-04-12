Vermont Air National Guard plans F-35 night flights this week. What to know.

Vermonters can expect to hear the F-35 fighter jets later in the day this week.

The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct nighttime flight training on Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14. Two takeoff and landing periods will occur between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on those days, the Air National Guard said in a news release.

No morning flights will take place on those two days, the news release stated.

Nighttime and daytime training are both necessary for Air Guard members to accomplish federal training requirements and maintain skills necessary for the types of missions assigned to the military unit, according to the news release.

"Our ability to deploy in support of ongoing missions in Europe with NATO allies and partners is a direct result of our daily training." said Col. David Shevchik, Jr., Vermont's 158th Fighter Wing Commander. "We are honored to answer our nation's call to deter aggression, provide stability, and promote peace in the region."

This week's training will be the second time in recent months that the Air National Guard has conducted nighttime training. The most recent training occurred during the last two weeks of March.

More information about training schedules and the F-35 program can be found at vtguard.com/F35.

