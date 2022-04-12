ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Air National Guard plans F-35 night flights this week. What to know.

By Elizabeth Murray, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 1 day ago

Vermonters can expect to hear the F-35 fighter jets later in the day this week.

The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct nighttime flight training on Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14. Two takeoff and landing periods will occur between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on those days, the Air National Guard said in a news release.

No morning flights will take place on those two days, the news release stated.

Nighttime and daytime training are both necessary for Air Guard members to accomplish federal training requirements and maintain skills necessary for the types of missions assigned to the military unit, according to the news release.

March's night training:Vermont Air Guard plans nighttime F-35 flights. Here's when you can expect to hear them.

"Our ability to deploy in support of ongoing missions in Europe with NATO allies and partners is a direct result of our daily training." said Col. David Shevchik, Jr., Vermont's 158th Fighter Wing Commander. "We are honored to answer our nation's call to deter aggression, provide stability, and promote peace in the region."

This week's training will be the second time in recent months that the Air National Guard has conducted nighttime training. The most recent training occurred during the last two weeks of March.

More information about training schedules and the F-35 program can be found at vtguard.com/F35.

Contact Elizabeth Murray at 802-310-8585 or emurray@freepressmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LizMurrayBFP.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Vermont National Guard soldiers to return Wednesday

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers will return home from Kosovo Wednesday. The 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry and the 86th Infantry Brigade combat team will arrive on Wednesday. The cavalry and the infantry units are among the last units to return after being deployed in...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Air National Guard#Vermont Air Guard#Nato
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force’s new Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopter begins operational testing

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force’s new combat rescue helicopter, the HH-60W Jolly Green II, has moved into its operational test phase at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. In a Wednesday release, the Air Force said the last HH-60W left Eglin Air Force Base’s Duke Field in Florida on March 22, wrapping up its initial developmental test with the 413th Flight Test Squadron.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy deploys electronic attack jets to Europe

The U.S. Navy deployed six EA-18G Growler electronic attack jets to Europe on Monday to bolster the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) radar jamming abilities. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced the six electronic warfare jets had arrived at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany on Tuesday. The six jamming aircraft belong to Electronic Attack Squadron VAQ-134 “Garudas,” based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., are accompanied by 240 air crew, aircraft maintainers, and pilots.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Soldiers integrate air defense for the first time in major Alaska exercise

The recent biennial, large-scale arctic warfighting exercise in Alaska that puts soldiers, airmen and a mix of the other services to the test defending the far north saw its own first –— air defense integration. The U.S. Northern Command “Arctic Edge 2022″ exercise, the largest joint exercise held...
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
Independent Record

USS Montana delivered to Navy, commissioning set for June 25

The USS Montana, the newest Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine, has been delivered to the U.S. Navy and a Treasure State-based group supporting the vessel posted on its website that the commissioning ceremony has been scheduled for June 25, at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. The 7,800-ton sub, also known as...
MONTANA STATE
USNI News

Marines Need a Few Good Mules

For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

615
Followers
845
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy