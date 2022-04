It’s become customary for Samsung to send out security updates to its devices before the month starts. Its March release was no different, and started rolling out a few days before the end of February. So far, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S10 Lite, the entire Galaxy S9 series, and the Galaxy A52 have all seen the update — at least in international markets. Now Samsung's extending availability to users in the US, as the new update starts hitting devices in the States beginning with the Galaxy S21.

CELL PHONES ・ 29 DAYS AGO