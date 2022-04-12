ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefanik calls for Lt. Governor Benjamin's resignation

By WRGB STAFF
13 WHAM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. (WRGB) — Hours after the arrest of Lt. Governor Benjamin, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is calling on his resignation. She also accuses the lieutenant governor of putting "his own interests above those of New...

