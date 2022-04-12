ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How gas prices have changed in Mississippi in the last week

By Stacker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAwou_0f6ts8pH00

The national average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $4.11, falling seven cents since last week.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mississippi using data from AAA . Gas prices are current as of April 11. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Rising gas prices have caused financial hardship for 50% of Americans, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released over the weekend, with about one in five people reporting that burden as serious or severe.

Oil prices fell below $100 per barrel on Monday as COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the world’s largest oil exporter, weighed heavily on the global market. The spread of the coronavirus and weakened oil demand in China coincided with an announcement last week from the International Energy Agency that it would release 120 million barrels from emergency stockpiles. Authorities in Shanghai on Monday announced plans to lift restrictions in some residential areas.

Mississippi by the numbers
– Current price: $3.81
– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.5%)
– Year change: +$1.23 (+47.9%)
– Gas tax: $0.18 per gallon (#46 highest among all states)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.01 (3/11/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Mississippi
#1. Hattiesburg: $3.90
#2. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula: $3.79
#3. South Haven – Olive Branch: $3.79
#4. Jackson: $3.79

States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $5.76
#2. Hawaii: $5.23
#3. Nevada: $5.11

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Missouri: $3.67
#2. Oklahoma: $3.67
#3. Kansas: $3.68

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

You may also like: Where people in Mississippi are moving to most

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ohio manufacturing firm to add jobs at its Mississippi plant

GRENADA, Miss. (AP) — An Ohio-based manufacturing firm is adding employees to its facility in Mississippi. Ice Industries Inc. recently announced that employment will be increased at its Grenada, Mississippi plant due to additional contracts for the supply of large outdoor machine enclosures. The company said in a statement that it’s investing more than $4 […]
GRENADA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Washington, MS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, some schools will close. Central Mississippi Byram Middle School – Virtual Canton Public School District – Early Dismissal at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Public School District – Early Dismissal  Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside – 11:00 a.m.  Lovett, Clinton Junior High School – […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#World Population Review#Americans#Abc News Ipsos
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $6.7M from HUD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $6.7 million through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which will be administered through Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding is made available through a competitive process to distribute Fiscal Year 2021 funding to CoC grant recipients. In addition, approximately $77,000,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTVCFOX

Man snags state record for largest paddlefish caught in Missouri

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Pittsfield, Illinois now holds the Missouri record for catching the largest paddlefish. Jim Dain snagged the monster fish March 18 at Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). It's the fish that almost got...
MISSOURI STATE
Channel 3000

Here’s why gas is $6 a gallon in California, even as prices fall elsewhere

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It’s already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy