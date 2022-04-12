ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts museum gifted collection of glass pieces

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts announced Tuesday it has a received a donation of more than 200 significant glass pieces that will add to the musuem's already extensive collection. The gift from New York-based philanthropists...

MassLive.com

Lollygagger at Large: Pieces of Springfield history find new home in Tallahassee Automobile Museum

It all started with a claim to have one of the few remaining Duryea cars. Now that would be an important piece of Springfield history. Sadly, it isn’t a Duryea. OK. How about a 1947 Indian motorcycle? Oh, and there’s this 1930 Indian outboard motor. And a few Smith & Wesson revolvers that may be of interest. And don’t forget the Spalding golf balls that were produced in Chicopee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Harvard Health

Harvard Art Museums receive significant gift of American silver

The Harvard Art Museums announce a transformative gift of 21 works of 18th-century American silver from the collection of Daniel A. Pollack and Susan F. Pollack. The gift comprises a range of finely made vessels and table implements intended for domestic use, including cups, bowls, spoons, tankards, and teapots crafted by noted silversmiths from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Trenton, New Jersey. There is also a stunning caudle cup, an example of ecclesiastical silver made by Edward Winslow and believed to have been used during communion at First Congregational Church in Milford, CT. The Pollacks’ gift strengthens the museums’ noted holdings of 17th- to 20th-century silver and comes at a time when curators and postdoctoral fellows are working to reimagine the balance among paintings, sculptures, and design objects on view in the galleries.
HARVARD, MA
SFGate

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts receives $60 million gift

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced that longtime patrons James and Frances McGlothlin gifted the museum a sizable donation of artwork and funds worth an estimated $60 million. The McGlothlin’s gift includes a financial contribution to VMFA’s current $190 renovation and expansion project, along...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Morgantown History Museum seeking local artifacts for collection

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown History Museum is asking for the community’s help in donating local history artifacts and memorabilia for the permanent collection at the museum. The museum is emphasizing updates on exhibits about pre-history, WWI, WWII, and other armed conflicts, history of African Americans, Don Knotts,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Atlantic

The Melville of American Painting

“I am not at all sure that I know what Americanism really is,” the art critic Elisabeth Luther Cary told readers of The New York Times in 1936, “but so the case stands: Americanism really is, and, in art, Winslow Homer is its great exemplar.” There was little disagreement. His very name seemed made for the job, half muscular Greek adventure, half fretful Yankee Calvinism (his parents were inspired by the Congregational pastor Hubbard Winslow). During his lifetime, he managed—not without strategizing—to be both popular with the hoi polloi and admired by his peers. After his death in 1910, his husky seafarers and oddly concrete ocean sprays were a bridge between old-fashioned storytelling pictures and the 20th-century preference for expressive form. In 1995, when the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, D.C., assembled a magisterial retrospective, Homer was still “America’s greatest and most national painter.” He gave us our best selves: Currier and Ives without the kitsch, modernism with a human face. To John Updike, he was simply “painting’s Melville.”
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
Register Citizen

Two Van Gogh experiences are coming to CT. Here’s what to know.

Over the past couple of years, immersive Vincent van Gogh exhibitions have popped up all over the world. With competing companies — often having similar names — putting on different exhibits of the impressionist's work, art lovers may not know which experience to choose. In New York City,...
MUSEUMS
NBC San Diego

Photos: Lowriders Collection Drops at the Petersen Automotive Museum

A new display at the Petersen Automotive Museum features lowriders, including the famous and influential 'Gypsy Rose,' custom cars and their dramatic impact on car culture in Southern California. 'Lowriders and Customs Vault Display' is open now. The new collection is snapshot of a moment in automotive history when style...
VISUAL ART
The Daily Jeffersonian

Cambridge Glass auction to benefit museum

The National Cambridge Collectors will hold it's annual All-Cambridge Auction on Saturday. The annual event typically attracks about 200 people and raises $5,000 to $7,000 for the museum, which is 20% of the sales. Consigners receive 80%. The event, which has a preview scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., will...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Washingtonian.com

You Can Own a Piece of RBG’s Art Collection

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s mementos and collections of modern art and decorative arts will go to auction next month in a benefit for the Washington National Opera—an institution the late Supreme Court justice supported for years. (She even appeared in a production in 2016.) The caricature of Ginsburg above...
WASHINGTON, DC
WausauPilot

UWSP Museum of Natural History to host Collection Crawl

STEVENS POINT – Get a behind-the-scenes look at scientific research and teaching collections of animals, fish, plants and prehistoric specimens at UW-Stevens Point during a special, free event open to the public April 2. The Museum of Natural History Collection Crawl resumes for the community from 9 a.m. to...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WFRV Local 5

Fox Valley Area students artwork on display at Museum of Glass

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is celebrating glass art created by students with their 2022 Fox Valley Area High School Glass Exhibition. The exhibit features over 100 pieces of artwork. Students from 10 different area high schools got a chance to work at the museum as well as at their schools to […]
NEENAH, WI
Portsmouth Herald

Seashore Trolley Museum receives second major gift

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine – The Seashore Trolley Museum is now hard at work on two major building projects on Seashore’s 350-acre campus. The first new building was announced in January 2022; a building to house the Maine Central Model Railroad, which is currently located in Jonesport. Now, thanks to a very generous $1 million anonymous donation, Seashore’s oldest trolley storage building, the Burton B. Shaw South Boston carhouse, will be replaced.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME

