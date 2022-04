Irwin’s crazy 24 hours included birth of child, first Caps goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Matt Irwin had himself a day. Washington’s 34-year-old defenseman played in just his 16th game with the Capitals in Tuesday night’s 9-2 demolition over the Philadelphia Flyers. In the process, the veteran scored his first goal with Washington on a blistering slap shot from the blue line to put the home side up 6-1. He had rung the post on a shot earlier in the game but to no avail. This time, it pierced mesh.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO