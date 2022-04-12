ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon QB Ty Thompson to attend Manning Passing Academy this summer

By Zachary Neel
One of the premier places for young quarterbacks to go and get a masterclass at their position is the Manning Passing Academy, and the guest list this summer will be populated with at least one member of the Oregon Ducks.

It was announced recently that redshirt freshman QB Ty Thompson will be in attendance at the passing academy as a counselor. The camp takes place from June 23-26, on the campus of Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La.

This is the first time that Thompson — who is currently in a competition for the top QB spot in Eugene — will attend the camp, put on by Peyton, Eli, Archie, and Cooper Manning.

A year ago, former Auburn and current Oregon QB Bo Nix attended the MPA as a counselor. There is not yet word whether or not he will return this year as well. Former Oregon QB Anthony Brown attended the camp last year as well, as did Justin Herbert in 2019.

