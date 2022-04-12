Jeanne Zbinden Benefit

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
From Easter egg hunts to photo ops with the Easter Bunny, we found a few places where you can have a hoppin’ good time this Easter weekend. Please use the links provided to check for last-minute updates before you go. April 14. Cramerton Twilight Easter Egg Scramble — Egg...
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Beth Hoffmann with Hoffmann Hospice and James Nabora, Pickleball Palooza Tournament Director and USA Pickleball Certified Referee, about the upcoming event. On Saturday, May 7 at the Stockdale Country Club, both new and experience pickle ball players are invited to enjoy a day...
Comments / 0