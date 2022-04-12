ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond County, IL

Jeanne Zbinden Benefit

wgel.com
 1 day ago

There will be a benefit for Jeanne Zbinden Saturday, April 30, at the Bond County Memorial...

wgel.com

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
WSOC Charlotte

Our egg-cellent list of Easter events

From Easter egg hunts to photo ops with the Easter Bunny, we found a few places where you can have a hoppin’ good time this Easter weekend. Please use the links provided to check for last-minute updates before you go. April 14. Cramerton Twilight Easter Egg Scramble — Egg...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KGET 17

Pickleball for a cause with Hoffmann Hospice

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Beth Hoffmann with Hoffmann Hospice and James Nabora, Pickleball Palooza Tournament Director and USA Pickleball Certified Referee, about the upcoming event. On Saturday, May 7 at the Stockdale Country Club, both new and experience pickle ball players are invited to enjoy a day...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

