Bond County, IL

FamilySearch Program

wgel.com
 1 day ago

The Bond County Genealogical & Historical Societies will host Ellen and Greg Thorson, ambassadors...

wgel.com

WTHI

Summer programs ready for students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Summer break is right around the corner for students. You may be wondering where you can take your kids during the day. The 14th &Chestnut Community Center is gearing up for its summer program in June. The program is for students from K through 12th...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Rochester Beacon

Programs tackle structural racism

Although they may have different capacities, two new initiatives—one across multiple cities and one centered in Rochester—take aim at the issue of structural racism in various fields including economics, public health and education. The newest program is the expansion of Rochester into the Closing the Gaps Network, an...
ROCHESTER, NY
ABC4

FBI Teen Academy Reaches More Students

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What do I want to do? What do I like to do? These are just a few of the questions we ask ourselves from time to time, but as a teen, the answer changes a lot.  “It’s good to go out and explore opportunities, because there’s a lot of opportunities […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

