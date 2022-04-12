ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

National Community Development Week celebrated in Mobile

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Auqw2_0f6tpAXh00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The City of Mobile announced they will be working with nonprofits and other groups over the next four days to recognize National Community Development Week. City officials released a news release explaining what the NCDW is about.

NCDW was created to educate both public officials and the community on the importance of the Community Development Block Grant program, the HOME Investment Partnership program. and the initiatives supported by other federal grants programs in communities around the country. The CDBG and HOME program funds have played a significant role in helping the city with affordable housing, public services, and expanding economic opportunities.

Dothan unveils plans for a new arena and major downtown facelift

The city said several local non-profits will be set up in the atrium of Government Plaza today, Tuesday, April 12, to talk with residents and visitors about the services provided by the CDBG. At 10:30 a.m. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration will recognize the work these organizations do with a proclamation to be presented during the City Council meeting.

Some of the non-profits include:

  • Housing First, Inc.
  • McKemie Place
  • Family Promises of Coastal Alabama
  • Dumas Wesley Community Center
  • Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy
  • Dearborn YMCA
  • Mobile Area Interfaith Conference, Inc.
  • VIA Senior Center
  • Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Anonymous donor gives $1M to Thomasville Regional Medical Center

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The struggles to receive federal funding at Thomasville Regional Medical Center continue, but this week the facility is in much better standing thanks to an anonymous donation. Mayor Sheldon Day tells WKRG News 5 the hospital received a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor to help keep the medical facility […]
THOMASVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

2-year-old struck, killed on Clarke County road

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms a two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night. It happened on Clolinger Road. Chief Taylor says it appears the two-year-old girl got away from her mother when she was hit by a driver who was passing through the area on his […]
JACKSON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Stimpson
WKRG News 5

Viewer tips lead to fugitive captured in Tennessee

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fugitive was taken into custody after viewers spotted her from a WKRG News 5 feature. Meriya Gale Nease was wanted by U.S. Marshals for a 2021 indictment in south Alabama. Nease was taken into custody April 12, 2022, around 5:34 p.m. by U.S. Marshals in Memphis, Tenn. Nease was found […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEHT/WTVW

AG Rokita fighting poor conditions of some apartments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against JPC Affordable Housing Foundation, Inc. for allowing some apartment complexes in Indianapolis to fall into horrible disrepair, endangering the health, safety, and welfare of thousands of residents, says a press release from his office. “Despite some fairly weak laws in Indiana for state […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Development#Affordable Housing#Ncdw#Cdbg#Home#City Council#Housing First Inc#Mckemie Place#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Man who exchanged gunfire with Prichard Police identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting at Prichard Police in a Burger King parking lot has been identified.  Tavarse Marcquice Davis was arrested for the shooting that happened Tuesday, April 12 at a Burger King parking lot at St. Stephens Road. Davis was charged with: Reckless Endangerment Attempt to Elude Obstructing Justice […]
PRICHARD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy