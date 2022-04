Cleveland Browns remain in the mix for free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to a report. Additionally, Landry hopes to sign soon with a team. Landry is determined to sign his next NFL contract before the NFL Draft, which is about two weeks away. This makes total sense as options will become much thinner following the draft. Teams will fill needs with younger players from the draft, rather than older free agents.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO