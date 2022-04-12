ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graduation Speech preps ‘Controlled Burn’ EP (stream a track)

By Andrew Sacher
Cover picture for the articleGraduation Speech, the solo project of Aspiga frontman Kevin Day, will release his fourth EP, Controlled Burn, on May 13 via Jetsam-Flotsam (pre-order), and we're premiering new single "Destined." Kevin...

