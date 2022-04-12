Sophie Ellis-Bextor looks in high spirits as she blows out candles and celebrates her 43rd birthday with all five of her kids in rare family snap

Sophie Ellis Bextor looked in high spirits on Sunday as she celebrated her birthday with all five of her kids in rare family Instagram snap.

The 43-year-old singer beamed as she prepared to blow out her candles with her sons - aged from three to 17 - happily watching.

The brunette beauty looked stunning in the birthday photo as she donned a chic red top over a long sleeved white top with red love hearts on it.

Sophie Ellis Bextor looked in high spirits on Sunday as she celebrated her birthday with all five of her kids in rare family Instagram snap

Sophie's mother Janet posted the rare insight into their family life as she doted on her eldest child on the special occasion.

Janet captioned the post: 'Happiest of birthdays to my darling first born (with her five borns).'

The mother-of-five shares sons Sonny, 18, Kit, 13, Ray, 10, Jesse, six, and Mickey, three, with husband Richard Jones, 41.

Pop star Sophie and musician Richard got married in Italy in 2005, three years after they first met.

The mother-of-five got candid about motherhood exhaustion but admitted that she may have a sixth child and gushed over 'family chaos.'

Speaking on the Lockdown Parenting Hell podcast, Sophie explained: 'If I hadn't had five I think I would have just had one. It was all or nothing.'

Discussing raising five children, the Murder On The Dancefloor songstress confessed: 'I think I am so close to being dead with how tiring it is.'

Asked if she plans on having more children, Sophie mused: 'It is tricky. My youngest is nearly three. So I am at that point when they'd normally be another one.

'But I am 42 so it's probably time to just watch them grow up now. It's hard though. Tricky. I am not one of those people who can form the sentence: 'I am done' - I've never been able to form the sentence. It is like my mouth goes... [silent].'

Family:

Sophie has recently finished touring around the UK on her Kitchen Disco Tour.

The tour featured classic glitter ball staples and Sophie's own dancefloor-hits from across her seven albums.

She has travelled across the country, hitting cities such as Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester.

The star recently announced that she has had to postpone the European Kitchen Disco tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances', with the European leg now set to take place in 2023.