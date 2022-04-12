ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Turner Prize shortlist revealed: Artist Heather Phillipson who installed whirl of whipped cream topped with cherry, drone and fly on Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square is among four nominated for award

By William Cole For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The artist behind the infamous Fourth Plinth whipped cream sculpture in London's Trafalgar Square has been shortlisted for this year's Turner Prize.

Heather Phillipson's creation The End features a whirl of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a drone and a fly.

The British artist was also nominated for her solo immersive exhibition at Tate Britain titled Rupture No 1: Blowtorching The Bitten Peach, which the jury described as 'overwhelming' following lockdown.

The four-strong shortlist also features Sin Wai Kin, nominated for their ability to bring fantasy to life through storytelling, drawing on their own experience of existing between binary categories.

Also in the running is Ingrid Pollard, whose nominated exhibition Carbon Slowly Turning questions our relationship with the natural world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBvgX_0f6tnNWC00
Heather Phillipson, the artist behind the whipped cream sculpture on the Fourth Plinth, has been shortlisted for this year's Turner Prize
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0WQ7_0f6tnNWC00
The drone perched on the cherry transmitted live video of crowds in the square, which people are able to view on their phones via a website.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlSgj_0f6tnNWC00
The British artist was also nominated for her solo immersive exhibition at Tate Britain titled Rupture No 1: Blowtorching The Bitten Peach, which the jury described as 'overwhelming' following lockdown

She was commended for uncovering stories and histories hidden in plain sight in her work over the decades.

The final shortlisted artist is Veronica Ryan, praised for her new body of work which explores ecology, history and dislocation, as well as the psychological impact of the pandemic.

Phillipson's giant dollop of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a fly and a drone baffled crowds in Trafalgar Square when it was unveiled in July 2020.

The drone perched on the cherry transmitted live video of crowds in the square, which people can view on their phones via a website.

Organisers described the bizarre sculpture as 'monument to hubris and impending collapse'. Artist Phillipson reportedly chose whipped cream because it represents a luxury item that could collapse at any minute. It will be replaced in September 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmtxT_0f6tnNWC00
Among the contenders is Veronica Ryan, praised for her new body of work which explores ecology, history and dislocation, as well as the psychological impact of the pandemic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Wvok_0f6tnNWC00
Also in the running is Ingrid Pollard, whose nominated exhibition Carbon Slowly Turning (pictured) questions our relationship with the natural world
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qau6r_0f6tnNWC00
The winner will be announced at a ceremony in December and an exhibition of their work will be held at the Tate Liverpool (pictured) from October 20, 2022 to March 19, 2023

Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and co-chair of the Turner Prize jury, said: 'Art has provided much-needed enjoyment and escape over the past year but it has also helped to reconnect us with each other and the world around us, as the practices of the four shortlisted artists variously exemplify.'

'I congratulate all four artists on their brilliant contributions and can’t wait to see their exhibition.'

Helen Legg, director of Tate Liverpool and co-chair of the Turner Prize jury, said: 'The jury has travelled the length and breadth of the country, taking advantage of the easing of lockdown to enjoy the explosion of creativity that has emerged from the pandemic.

'The result is a diverse group of artists, each with a singular vision, who impressed the judges with the intensity of their presentations, while also dealing with important issues facing our society today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RPH3_0f6tnNWC00
Organisers described the bizarre sculpture as 'monument to hubris and impending collapse'. Artist Phillipson reportedly chose whipped cream because it represents a luxury item that could collapse at any minute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvR3G_0f6tnNWC00
Last year's Turner Prize was won by Array Collective, whose projects include public artworks in support of the decriminalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland

This year the Turner Prize will be awarded at Tate Liverpool for the first time in 15 years.

The judging panel includes Irene Aristizábal, the Head of Curatorial and Public Practice at BALTIC, Christine Eyene, a research fellow at UCLan's School of Arts and Media, Spike Island's Robert Leckie, and Anthony Spira of the MK Gallery.

First established in 1984, the Turner Prize winner is awarded £25,000 with £10,000 going to each of the others shortlisted.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in December and an exhibition of their work will be held at the Tate Liverpool from October 20, 2022 to March 19, 2023.

Who are the shortlisted artists?

Heather Phillipson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjVjq_0f6tnNWC00

The London-born artist is nominated for both her solo exhibition RUPTURE NO 1: blowtorching the bitten peach at Tate Britain and her infamous Fourth Plinth commission, THE END.

A talented musician on both the violin and piano. Phillipson won a London-wide poetry competition at the age of nine, but is best known for her artwork.

Her wide-ranging body of work involves the use of wildly different materials, media and gestures in what she calls 'quantum thought experiments'.

The jury described the overwhelming experience of visiting her immersive Tate Britain commission after lockdown, and the transformative effect of her Fourth Plinth commission in Trafalgar Square.

They also 'particularly applauded the audacious and sophisticated way Phillipson splices absurdity, tragedy and imagination to probe urgent and complex ideas'.

Ingrid Pollard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2qMn_0f6tnNWC00

Pollard, who was born in Guyana and moved to Britain in the 1950s, is nominated for her solo exhibition Carbon Slowly Turning at MK Gallery, Milton Keynes.

Working primarily in photography, but also sculpture, film and sound, Pollard’s work 'questions our relationship with the natural world and interrogates ideas such as Britishness, race and sexuality'.

The jury commended Pollard’s work which for decades has 'uncovered stories and histories hidden in plain sight'.

They noted the bold new developments in Pollard’s recent work, especially a new series of kinetic, anthropomorphic sculptures, which build on Pollard’s career-long enquiry into the figure moving through space.

Veronica Ryan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7wxJ_0f6tnNWC00

The Montserrat-born British sculptor is nominated for her solo exhibition Along a Spectrum at Spike Island, Bristol and her Hackney Windrush Art Commission in London.

Ryan's works have involved creating installations using containers, compartments, and combinations of natural and fabricated forms to reference displacement, fragmentation and alienation.

The jury praised Ryan’s highly accomplished new body of work made during a residency at Spike Island, which 'explores ecology, history and dislocation', as well as the psychological impact of the pandemic.

The jury were struck by the 'exquisite sensuality and tactility of her sculptures', both in the gallery and for the public commission in Hackney.

Sin Wai Kin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjYti_0f6tnNWC00

Sin, a Canadian visual artist, is nominated for their involvement in the British Art Show 9 and their solo presentation at Blindspot Gallery, Frieze London.

The non-binary designer, who is interested in performance art and drag artistry, brings fantasy to life through storytelling, moving image, writing, and print.

The jury highlighted their film Dream of Wholeness in Parts 2021 in which 'traditional Chinese philosophy and dramaturgy intersects with contemporary drag, music and poetry'.

The jury were impressed by the 'boundary-pushing' nature of Sin’s work, and how they 'deftly translated the visceral quality of their live performances into film'.

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Turner Prize Names Four Nominees for 2022 Edition, Including One Whitney Biennial Artist

Click here to read the full article. The Turner Prize, the United Kingdom’s most prestigious and often controversial artist award, has revealed the four nominees for this year’s edition. Among them is one participant in the current Whitney Biennial in New York. Dedicated to artists based in the U.K., the Turner Prize has regularly generated controversy because its nominees and winners tend to produce hyper-conceptual art. This year’s four nominees are Heather Phillipson, Ingrid Pollard, Veronica Ryan, and Sin Wai Kin. This year, an exhibition of the nominees’ work will take place at Tate Liverpool, marking the first time in 15 years...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Turner Prize#Cherry#Shortlist#British#Sin Wai Kin
ARTnews

A Contested Landscape Painting in Berlin Is Deemed an Authentic Rembrandt

Click here to read the full article. For 30 years, a painting of a long bridge at twilight in Amsterdam was credited to Rembrandt’s studio. But new findings have reclaimed the landscape as an authentic work by the Dutch master. Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, home to one of the world’s most extensive collections of Rembrandts, announced the discovery this week, effectively overturning a prior conclusion made by the Rembrandt Research Project on its attribution. The Gemäldegalerie acquired Landscape with Arched Bridge in 1924, when it was attributed to Rembrandt. The work came from the private holdings of Friedrich August II, the last Duke of Oldenburg,...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother 'Shows No Signs Of Weariness' After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Body Language Expert Judi James Claims

Queen Elizabeth has no plans to slow down despite her age. The 95-year-old monarch with mobility issues, who survived COVID-19, had extraordinary energy in her most recent video call, according to body language expert Judi James. Queen Elizabeth Shared COVID-19 Experience In Her Recent Video Call. The Queen has stuck...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Imagine how proud I am’: Madonna shares son Rocco’s ‘spectacular’ paintings on Instagram

Madonna has shared some images of her son Rocco Ritchie’s paintings on her Instagram page, as he establishes himself as an impressionist painter.Rocco, 21, is the singer’s eldest child with Guy Ritchie and goes by the artist name Rhed.To hone his talent, he began studying at Central Saint Martins at the age of 17 before attending the Royal Drawing School. Since 2018, he has held three exhibitions at London gallery Tanya Baxter Contemporary. Late on Tuesday (15 March), the “Material Girl” singer decided to share some of his art with her social media followers, including a video of Rocco...
VISUAL ART
mansionglobal.com

U.K. Cinema Chain Founder Lists Seaside Getaway for £6 Million

Bliss Blakeney features uninterrupted seaside views. A coastal English estate known as Bliss Blakeney has come on the market for an asking price of £6 million (US$7.8 million). Located in Blakeney, a coastal village in the English county of Norfolk, the property is owned and was built by Daniel...
WORLD
ARTnews

The U.K. Has Blocked a $13 M. Cézanne Painting from Leaving the Country

Click here to read the full article. The U.K. government has temporarily barred the export of a 19th-century painting by Paul Cézanne that had been on long-term loan to the Courtauld Gallery in London since 1980. That landscape painting, titled Ferme Normande, Été (Hattenville), 1882, is worth an estimated £10 million ($13 million). The painting is one of the more valuable works of art to be designated with an export deferral in the U.K. in the last year. The government policy gives public institutions in the U.K. time to raise funds to acquire the work. One of them must secure funding...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Prado Has Re-created the Scents of a Lush Jan Brueghel Landscape for an Olfactory Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Flowers and trees bloom in Jan Brueghel the Elder’s sumptuous garden, where peacocks and civets prowl the grounds as a child plucks a petal from its stem, inhaling the fragrance. Since the painting of The Sense of Smell in the 17th century, viewers have said the scent of spring was so strongly suggested, it seemed to emanate from the canvas. Now, visitors to the Prado Museum in Madrid can literally inhale the scents of the Flemish Master’s painting. For “The Essence of a Painting. An Olfactory Exhibition,” Alejandro Vergara, the Prado’s head curator of...
MUSEUMS
ELLE DECOR

This Airy New York Apartment Will Transport You Straight to Paris

At the end of 2020, fashion designer Carly Cushnie became one of the most high-profile talents forced to close their businesses due to the pandemic. For independent designers like Cushnie who specialize in evening wear and going-out clothes, the shutdown had proved especially brutal. But the London-born designer—who first made her mark on the New York fashion world as the cofounder of Cushnie et Ochs—was determined to prove that the closing of one door could lead to the opening of a new one.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Tennis in the shadowy world of Cold War cloak and dagger... as a GB team including Emma Raducanu head to the Czech Republic, we return to 1986 and a tumultuous homecoming for Martina Navratilova behind the Iron Curtain

Secret police everywhere, a returning defector, Cold War tension and the mystery wedding of a superstar player. Whatever Emma Raducanu and the British team encounter at the Billie Jean King Cup this week against the Czech Republic, it will surely not be like the tumultuous events at the same venue the last time they visited.
TENNIS
ARTnews

FKA Twigs Directed a Short Film Starring Isamu Noguchi’s Sculptures

Click here to read the full article. Dancers shimmy, step, and sway around the sinewy sculptures of Isamu Noguchi in a new film directed by FKA Twigs. The music video, titled Playscape, was released to mark the announcement of the seven finalists for the 2022 International Woolmark Prize, which honors rising fashion talents from around the world. This year’s edition was “inspired by Noguchi’s ground-breaking multi-disciplinary work and the importance of play in creativity,” according to the website. FKA Twigs, a British avant-pop artist, partnered with the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum to assemble the works inspired by the sculptor’s...
THEATER & DANCE
ARTnews

Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, Ars Electronica Launch Prize for Latin American Artists Working With Technology

Click here to read the full article. The Miami-based Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) has partnered with one of Europe’s most storied art-and-technology festivals, Ars Electronica, to create a new grant program that will support Latin American artists working with technology. The CIFO-Ars Electronica Awards will come with up to $30,000 per artist. They support the commissioning of new major works that will enter CIFO’s collection and be presented at Ars Electonrica’s annual festival in Linz, Austria. The inaugural five recipients are Amor Muñoz, Dora Bartilotti, Thessia Machado, and Ana Elena Tejera, and the artist collective Electrobiota Collective. Muñoz will receive $30,000....
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Sanctioned Chelsea oligarch Roman Abramovich now has his assets worth £5.4bn frozen - by the tiny Channel Island of Jersey

Roman Abramovich has had £5.4billion worth of assets frozen in Jersey as part of the ongoing crackdown on Russian oligarchs following the invasion of Ukraine. Police on the tiny Channel Island, some 85 miles south of England, said they had searched premises suspected to be connected to the Chelsea owner and his business activities there.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy