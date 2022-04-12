ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shattered man is forced to bring his mother's remains home from Malaysia IN A BOX as he blames local police for a bungled investigation into her possible murder

By Jade Hobman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A devastated son has brought his mother's remains home from overseas in a box, after an epic quest searching for her in another country.

Greg Jenkins claims Malaysian police showed 'ignorance' and 'apathy' in helping find his mum Anna Jenkins, so he had to take things into his own hands.

Ms Jenkins, then 65, vanished in 2017 while on holiday visiting her mother in Malaysia.

Her family has spent years searching for answers into her disappearance.

After failing to get answers, Mr Jenkins flew to Malaysia where he travelled 73,000km and handed out more than 12,000 banners, stickers and posters before getting a break through last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZ67l_0f6tnA2l00
Brother and sister Mr Jenkins and Ms Bowen (pictured) talk to the media

After receiving a tip off, his mother's belongings were uncovered at a construction site not far from the dentist surgery she had been attending moments before she vanished.

'A day later, I went back out to do my own searches and I found parts of mum's spine and skull fragments,' Mr Jenkins told ABC.

Mr Jenkins and his family believe his mum was murdered and will seek to confirm the remains in the box are hers via a DNA test.

Mr Jenkin's sister, Jennifer Bowen, met her brother when he arrived at Adelaide Airport on Tuesday.

'It's so tough. To have to bring mum home in the way that we did. And the way that poor Greg had to do, it's just not right,' Ms Bowen said.

They are calling on the Malaysian government to account for not doing a proper investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ED3ZS_0f6tnA2l00
'It's so tough. To have to bring mum home in the way that we did.' 

Mr Jenkins said Malaysian authorities acted callously toward his mother's remains when he went to collect them.

He said they suggested that he break the bones so they can be fit into a jar, when he asked for better protective bags to carry the precious remains.

She was last seen getting into an Uber to visit her mother in a nursing home in George Town, but she never turned up.

A coronial inquest was halted due to poor preparation by police.

It is now due to resume in June, with the family vowing to travel again to Malaysia to try and get some answers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OknEk_0f6tnA2l00
Anna Jenkins (pictured), vanished in 2017 while on holiday in Malaysia, sparking her son to search for her, he said police were not helpful. 

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Muriel McKay: Police call off week-long search at Hertfordshire farm for remains of woman murdered in 1969

Detectives investigating the kidnap and murder of a woman who was mistaken for Rupert Murdoch’s wife more than 50 years ago have called off a search at a farm where one of her abductors claimed to have buried her after finding no evidence. Brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein abducted Muriel McKay, 55, and held her to ransom, thinking she was the media tycoon’s then wife, Anna. Met Police detectives last week started digging at an 11-acre farm in Stocking Pelham, near Royston in Hertfordshire, where one of Ms McKay’s abductors confessed to burying her body after she was killed. Officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Jenkins
The Independent

Man remains in custody as police investigate Belfast security alert

A man remains in custody as police investigate a security alert in Belfast which led to the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister being evacuated from a peace event.On Sunday, police said a 41-year-old man had been arrested by police investigating the security alert on Friday.The UVF is suspected of involvement in the incident, in which Simon Coveney was evacuated from an event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in north Belfast.The Houben Centre, on the Crumlin Road, was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross church was disrupted.Police said the driver of a van was threatened by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Dna Test#Malaysian#Abc
Daily Mail

Judge slams Prince Harry's lawyers for coming to court 'without an apology' as he rules parts of documents for his case against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK WILL remain secret

Parts of some documents in the Duke of Sussex's claim against the Home Office will be kept secret, a High Court judge ruled as he criticised Harry's legal team for an 'entirely unacceptable' breach of court rules. Harry is bringing a claim against the department after being told he would...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Neighbours tell of attempts to save toddler who died after dog attack

Neighbours have described attempts to save a 17-month-old girl who was attacked by a dog in her home.The toddler died in hospital of her injuries following the attack in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside, on Monday afternoon.One resident said: “We pulled up from school and heard screaming. I just ran over to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.”The neighbour, who is due to go to university to train as a paramedic, said the child’s parents were “hysterical”.She added: “I didn’t see the dog, I was just focusing on helping the baby.”Another neighbour who helped to give...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby

A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder. Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year. Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy