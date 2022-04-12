ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'You have to have a plan when you endorse, they have to win': Steve Bannon tells Trump he has to pour MORE money into MAGA campaigns and just turning up at rallies won't help his candidates in November

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon is warning Donald Trump that his preferred candidates risk losing key primary battles to 'Never Trumpers' if he does not pour millions of dollars into their campaigns.

Holding rallies and sending out emailed endorsements is not enough, he said, if it does not come with staff and cash for advertising.

His comments reflect growing concern among Trump world insiders that the former president's grip on the Republican Party is growing weaker ahead of November's midterms.

And Bannon highlighted the race for governor in Georgia, where Trump's pick David Perdue is trailing incumbent Brian Kemp by double digits.

Closing that gap in 50 days, he said, meant a big ground game and a 'bombardment' of TV advertising.

'You got to really commit. First off you got to spend money, you got to put a lot of money into it. You got to commit money, you got to commit time and effort,' he told the John Fredericks radio show.

'I don't think there's been the focus on it. I don't think one or two rallies is going to do it.'

He adds his voice to other insiders who say that Trump is surrounded by hangers on, all pushing to get endorsements for their preferred candidates - without a well thought out battle plan.

'You have to have a plan when you endorse, that they have to win,' said Bannon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gXCu_0f6tmh5F00
Steve Bannon says former President Donald Trump should be doing more to help his endorsed midterm candidates win. Holding rallies is not enough by itself
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsMEe_0f6tmh5F00
Trump was in Commerce, Georgia, last month to boost the campaigns of David Perdue and Herschel Walker. But Perdue is lagging in the primary to unseat fellow Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who attracted the ire of MAGA world for not doing more to challenge the 2020 result
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DNvl_0f6tmh5F00
Perdue appeared at the Trump rally last month, but internal polling by his opponent suggests Perdue is in line for a heavy defeat in May 24's primary

Trump is using primary races to wheedle out Republicans he believes failed to help him overturn his defeat to Joe Biden.

Georgia is one of the key battlegrounds for Trump allies, a state where they want to replace Republican Governor Kemp whom they hate for resisting pressure to investigate the 2020 results.

Trump visited last month to help lift the campaign of Perdue.

'Before we can defeat the Democrat socialists and communists, which is exactly what we’re running against at the ballot box this fall, we first have to defeat the RINO sellouts and the losers in the primaries this spring,' he said at a rally 70 miles north-east of Atlanta.

But on Tuesday the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that his opponent's internal polling gave the sitting governor a 16-point lead, and that Kemp was close to winning without a run-off in May 24's primary.

That has Bannon, who was Trump's strategist in the first months of his presidency, worried that the former president is not doing enough to secure his place.

And he said Trump needed to start spending his massive war chest.

'You need a massive get out and vote campaign and you're going to have to put ... if they're sitting on a couple of hundred million dollars, you're gonna put massive resources into this,' he said.

Trump has already had to dump an ally in Alabama, withdrawing his endorsement from Mo Brooks who was trailing badly in polling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4t3E_0f6tmh5F00
Ted Budd began running his first primary election commercial statewide Wednesday, March 23, 2022, highlighting the congressman's endorsement from former President Donald Trump and portraying himself as tough on illegal immigration

There was better news in North Carolina at the weekend, where Trump held a rally in support of Rep. Ted Budd.

Polls that had given his rival a six-to-11 point head start, had turned around in recent days to put Budd ahead. Trump even claimed to have seen a poll putting Budd 17 points ahead.

'That's a big lead,' Trump told about 5000 supporters.

Yet it came after the Club for Growth, a conservative super PAC, deluged the race with $15 million of backing.

'He's the only guy can draw a crowd, he's the only guy who's on message,' said Bannon about the North Carolina.

'But there's there's one thing for a rally and a great rally speech and inspiration that gives there's another thing about actually getting people out and getting them to vote in these primaries. And that's two different things.'

There is addition anger in Trump circles about his decision to endorse Dr. Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race over former hedge fund chief executive David McCormick.

'I blame the people around him,' said Bannon.

'They're doing these endorsements because ... they're gonna try to bleed President Trump out.

'And that's why next 60 days is absolutely central for the MAGA movement.'

Trump's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 22

victory lap
1d ago

Part with his begging money ? No he won't do that ! Of course he can't take it with him to the correctional facility or the grave ,or can he ?

Reply(4)
16
William Thatcher
1d ago

Send money to Bannon he is a stand up human. Then send money to Trump, the big fancy billionaire will con you 20$ at a time

Reply(1)
6
Embracechange
1d ago

🤣🤣🤣, that money is his Steve, he's not going to share it with you once again, you're much to easy to catch.

Reply
5
Related
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
Salt Lake Tribune

‘They have blood on their hands.’ Alexander Vindman says Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart are complicit in Russian invasion of Ukraine

Retired Army Lt. Col. and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman alleges Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart have “blood on their hands” when it comes to the escalating crisis in Ukraine. He also accused the two members of Congress of jeopardizing national security through their support of former President Donald Trump in an interview with The Tribune.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#The Republican Party#Republicans
The Independent

More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy