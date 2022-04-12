ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tours concert in Atlantic City, NJ Aug 20, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have the Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tour presale code!! This is your best chance to get Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tour concert tickets...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Entertainment
City
Atlantic City, NJ
ETOnline.com

Phil Collins Bids Farewell to Fans at Final Genesis Concert

Phil Collins has taken the stage with Genesis for the last time. On Saturday, the 71-year-old drummer and singer performed with his rock band at London's O2 Arena, the last stop on the group's The Last Domino? Tour, which came after a 14-year hiatus. Phil, who performed the show while...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Ozzy Osbourne Album? – Vote Now

Ozzy Osbourne is perhaps the most beloved figure in rock and metal, and between his work as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath, he's released a ton of records. So, that begs the question for this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week Poll — what's the best Ozzy Osbourne album?
ELECTIONS
KEYT

H.E.R. does juggling act with concert tours, acting, Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — H.E.R. is juggling more than just recording music these days. The lauded singer-songwriter is one of the leading Grammy nominees again, she’s a global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, and she will start filming “The Color Purple” musical this month. The four-time Grammy winner also embarks on her 19-city Back of My Mind tour in early April while separately joining Coldplay for their world tour as a supporting act later this month. She’s still fitting in studio time to record new music. It might seem like a heavy undertaking, but H.E.R. says she’s willing to carry the weight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Peters
Kerrang

Limp Bizkit announce Still Sucks Tour of the U.S. with Wargasm and more

Before they return to the UK this summer, Limp Bizkit have announced their Still Sucks Tour in America. In support of their latest 2021 album, the rap-rock legends will be hitting the road for a 19-date run in April and May, kicking off at Tampa's Hard Rock Live and finishing up in Ontario, Canada at the Toyota Arena.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Quick Takes: Van Halen, Dave Grohl & David Bowie, Geddy Lee, Roger Waters, Stephen Stills, Steely Dan & Aimee Mann

Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli says that she had nothing to do with David Lee Roth splitting with Van Halen back in 1985 and claims it was “Diamond” Dave who had an issue with her. During her recent appearance on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, she explained, “I got along great with Al (Van Halen) and with Mike (Anthony). It was someone else. I don't know why he didn't like me, but what are you gonna do? I don't know why he didn't like me. I mean, I was always nice to him. I honestly don't know. . . One day I'd like to sit down with him and go, 'Dude, what did I do? Honestly, I've always been a fan of yours. I think you're a brilliant frontman, I think you're a brilliant songwriter, I love your lyrics. Why don't you like me? What did I do?'” (Blabbermouth)
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock Q107

Robert Plant’s Saving Grace Announce U.K. Tour

Robert Plant’s latest band, Saving Grace, announced a U.K. tour to take place during April. The acoustic quintet also features singer Suzy Dian, guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley and percussionist Oli Jefferson. They first performed together in 2019, with a planned 2020 U.S. tour canceled as a result of the pandemic. They resumed live duties last year but have yet to appear in the States.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Presale Passwords
97.9 WGRD

Win 10 Packs of Tickets to the Metal Tour of the Year

979 GRD has your chance to win 10 packs of tickets to the Metal Tour of the Year featuring Megadeth and Lamb of God. The Metal Tour of the Year features Megadeth and Lamb of God and will make a stop at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, April 19th. Also appearing will be Trivium and In Flames.
GAS PRICE
UPI News

Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour

March 29 (UPI) -- Elton John is adding a final set of North American dates to his farewell tour. The 75-year-old singer announced 11 more dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour Tuesday. The new dates include shows in East Rutherford, N.J., Vancouver, B.C., San Diego, Calif., and other...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Two of Ace Frehley’s most outrageously bonkers Gibson Les Paul Customs from Kiss's 1996 reunion tour are up for auction

Two of Ace Frehley’s stage-played Gibson Les Pauls are up for auction and they are just the ticket for the pyrotechnic enthusiast in your life. Ostensibly, these Les Paul Customs are classy guitars, from a golden age of guitar making. But before the mind races forward to questions of weight, hardware and condition – the typical considerations when buying a vintage electric guitar – we should say that these have been modded like few other guitars have before, with one capable of emitting plumes of smoke, the other of shooting rockets.
ENTERTAINMENT
Whiskey Riff

American Aquarium Announce Release Date For 9th Studio Album, ‘Chicamacomico’

I can’t WAIT for this one. American Aquarium frontman BJ Barham just announced that their 9th studio album, Chicamacomico, will be released this summer on June 10th. It was recorded at the famous Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas with producer Bradley Cook, and was 100% crowd funded, which is incredible because it means people are supporting completely independent, quality music.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy