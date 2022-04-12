ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Lean at Concord Music Hall in Chicago – official presale passcode

 1 day ago

The Yung Lean presale code that we’ve gotten so many requests for is finally here! This is a great chance for you to order Yung Lean performance tickets before anyone else. You might...

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

40th Anniversary Chicago Music Awards Celebrates Chicago Entertainers

The 40th Anniversary Chicago Music Awards and milestone celebration will make history by honoring the best of Chicagoland entertainers in all genres of music. The biggest event night in music in Chicago is set for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at the Congress Plaza Hotel and Convention Center located at 520 S. Michigan Ave. VIP Red Carpet and Reception starts at 6:00 p.m. and Awards Showcase at 7:30 p.m. An After Awards Dance Party follows the conclusion of the Awards Ceremony.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

‘Moulin Rouge: The Musical’ begins tour in Chicago

Entering the former Oriental movie theatre lobby, reinvigorated in 2019 as the James M. Nederlander Theatre, excitement was in the air. We theatregoers were all anxious to get a sneak preview of “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” before its March 19 opening date. When I say ‘we’ I mean the Chicago press and media. We all think we have seen it all but when the doors to the theatre opened, and our eyes settled on the stage, there were gasps, giggles, and the word “WOW” was used a lot. We were impressed.
CHICAGO, IL
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'

Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
KISS 106

EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop. Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yung Lean
American Songwriter

Colin Hay Dwells on Life and the Hereafter on ‘Now And The Evermore’

In 2003, Colin Hay began touring with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band. The beginning of a life-long friendship, Hay, at one point became part of the band and even wrote the title track to Starr’s 20th album What’s My Name in 2019. Coming full circle, when Hay began working on his 15th album, Now and The Evermore (Lazy Eye/Compass Records), he began tapping back into his love of The Beatles’ music, and then Starr returned some musical favors by playing drums on the title track.
MUSIC
WFMJ.com

'Blippi the Musical' coming to Packard Music Hall in June

Educational internet star, Blippi will be making a stop at Packard Music Hall in Warren on June 21 for "Blippi the Musical." The show is set to bring Blippi from the screen to the stage for a day of dancing, singing and meeting new friends on stage. According to the...
WARREN, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Machine Gun Kelly announces world tour with one stop in Michigan with Avril Lavigne

Machine Gun Kelly is about to embark on a world tour, his first ever arena tour, performing 52 concerts across North America and Europe with one stop in Michigan in 2022. The multi-platinum selling artist will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, July 3. Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior will open for him. Tickets (starting at $29.50) go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, via SeatGeek or at StubHub.
DETROIT, MI
actionnews5.com

Memphis Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Music Hall of Fame announced its 10th-anniversary inductee roster of “world-changing” music artists. The 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame roster includes:. Fred “Sweet Daddy Goodlow” Ford (1930-1999): Memphis-born blues and jazz artist, composer, arranger and educator. Jim Gaines: Iconic Grammy-winning...
MEMPHIS, TN
Loudwire

Korn + Evanescence Announce Summer 2022 Tour

After sharing the same cryptic video clip on Monday (April 5), Korn and Evanescence have announced a co-headlining North American tour set for this summer. The union is also quite remarkable because the two bands haven't linked up for a tour together since the Family Values run back in 2007 where and Korn put out their untitled album that summer and Evanescence were out in support of their sophomore record, 2006's The Open Door.
ROCK MUSIC
