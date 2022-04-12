Simu Liu in Los Angeles, CA – pre-sale password

Click here to read the full article. For a decade, YouTube has been the best way to experience the Coachella festival without actually being there, and that will continue this weekend. According to an announcement on Monday, the streaming giant will livestream both weekends of the festival — April 15-17 and April 22-24 — via desktop, mobile or the YouTube Music app, with three different simultaneous livestream feeds of different stages and performers. The company has also doubled down on its offerings, with artist interviews, behind-the-scenes content and sweepstakes, pre-parties and more, and this year virtual festival-goers will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Coachella...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO