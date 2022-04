The Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the RI Tree Council, RI Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, is providing 1,000 free trees to Rhode Island residents this spring through the Energy-Saving Trees program. Registration opens Friday, March 25. Now in its 13th season, this popular program helps Rhode Islanders save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their property.

AGRICULTURE ・ 23 DAYS AGO