Musical artist Bad Bunny is now a host on Airbnb, and he's inviting a few lucky guests to see his concert as well as stay in his super stylish big rig in Florida. The Puerto Rican rapper is opening the doors to his trailer for three nights on April 6, 7 and 8, which coincides with the last stop on his El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 tour in Miami.

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 DAYS AGO