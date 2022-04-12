ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Trevor Noah: Back To Abnormal World Tours performance in Gary, IN Aug 13, 2022 – pre-sale password

tmpresale.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Trevor Noah: Back To Abnormal World Tour pre-sale password is now ready to use! During this limited time presale you have got a good chance...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 5

Related
HipHopDX.com

Host Trevor Noah Reacts To The Grammys Pulling Kanye West's Performance

The Recording Academy pulled Kanye West’s performance from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, citing his “disturbing online behavior.”. On Sunday (March 20), Grammy host Trevor Noah — one of many Kanye targeted on Instagram last week — responded to the Academy’s decision, tweeting, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Deadline

Trevor Noah Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap In Grammys Monologue: We’re “Keeping People’s Names Out of Our Mouths”

Click here to read the full article. “We’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” said Grammys host Trevor Noah during his opening monologue to maybe his biggest laugh line and huge applause. Ironically, if Noah is good to his word, it may be the last time he mentions the fracas. Shortly thereafter Questlove, whose Summer of Soul Oscars win happened in the wake of Smith’s outburst, stepped up to present the Grammy, and joked to the audience, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.” Earlier, in the pre-show, nominated comedian Nate Bargatze was the first...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

David Letterman, Howie Mandel and More Comics Share Comedy Store’s Impact on Their Careers

Click here to read the full article. After almost 50 years as an interviewer, comedian and talk show host, David Letterman’s pedigree on stage feels so firmly established that it’s hard to imagine a situation where he’d be intimidated. But the first time that he performed during open mic night at The Comedy Store back in May of 1975, the Indianapolis native admits that he was deeply afraid to squander what he saw as an opportunity to break into the entertainment industry’s major leagues. “It was like being at the ophthalmologist,” Letterman tells Variety about his debut in the Store’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Variety

Inside Trevor Noah’s Long-Awaited Return to ‘The Daily Show’ Studio and a Live Audience

Click here to read the full article. Trevor Noah came home to “The Daily Show” studio at 733 11th Avenue in Manhattan on Monday, just over two years after he last taped an episode of the Comedy Central late-night series there in front of an in-studio audience. For his first show back, Noah, who hosted the Grammys just over a week ago, brought in a vaccinated, masked-up crowd to give him the comedian-audience exchange he’d been sorely lacking in his many, many at-home “Daily Show” tapings. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything, including how Noah interacts with his in-person...
MANHATTAN, NY
Majic 94.5

Tommy Davidson Interview With DJ HazMatt

On Wednesday, April 13th at 8 PM, 93.1 WZAK’s DJ HazMatt sits down virtually with comedy legend Tommy Davidson! The two talk about Tommy’s new book, his journey through comedy, which comics he thinks are the best today, and of course Will Smith and Chris Rock! Check back at 8pm on Wednesday for the full […]
CLEVELAND, OH
101.1. The Wiz

The Life And Times Of Kenan Thompson

Funnyman Kenan Thompson has been making fans laugh for more than a decade on television. The Atlanta, Georgia native primed his acting and comedy chops in the 1990s as one of the original cast members of Nickelodeon's All That. Here are a few things you may not know about the star's incredible career.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presale Passwords
Fatherly

These Are Jim Gaffigan’s Best, Most Relatable, Dad Jokes, Ever

Everything about Jim Gaffigan’s standup sets screams “America’s Dad.” The wardrobe with strong Member’s Only energy, the sets with little to no profanity, and his unique way of poking fun at himself for what many people find a relatable internal monologue when it comes to the more difficult aspects of parenting all make him one of the most re-watchable comedians around. He’s also great at telling dad jokes, whether that means jokes about parenting, or you know, actual dad jokes. But which are his best bits?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy