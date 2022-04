The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season. They made the leap from an exciting, young team to a legitimate contender much quicker than most expected. Memphis finished with the second-best record in the NBA at 56-26. The Grizzlies trailed only the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the league. This strong play has given the squad a great amount of confidence heading into the playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 109-104 victory over the Clippers in the play-in game to secure a matchup with the Grizzlies in the opening round. With the Grizz considered heavy favorites in the series, here are 3 bold predictions for the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves first round series.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO