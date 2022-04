ST. PETERSBURG — Hundreds of drivers waited outside a gas station Saturday to fuel up for free, courtesy of native star Rod Wave. The singer, rapper and Lakewood High School alumnus announced in March he would pay for $25,000 worth of gas at the Sunoco on the 5100 block of 34th Street South, across from Bay Pointe Plaza. His giveaway drew residents to park and wait for hours as gas prices remain higher than they’ve ever been.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO