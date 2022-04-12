ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn subway attack suspect description

By Associated Press, Aliza Chasan, James Ford
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKovy_0f6tk1MW00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The shooter in a Brooklyn subway attack that left more than 20 people wounded was still on the loose on Tuesday evening.

Police said the gunman was a “dark-skinned” male. He’s around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The man weighs around 175-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gas mask and a construction vest. Police initially said the vest was green, but later officials said it was orange. The man also had on a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

Who is Frank R. James? Person of interest in Brooklyn subway attack

He pulled on the gas mask right before the shooting. The man opened a smoke canister in his bag, letting the subway car fill with smoke. He then opened fire, police said. The man has not yet been identified. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Police recovered a 9mm semi-automatic weapon and a hatchet. They also found a liquid believed to be gasoline and a bag with commercial-grade fireworks inside. Officers also found a U-Haul key.

Uber, Lyft criticized for high prices in wake of Brooklyn subway attack

Police connected the key to a U-Haul with Arizona plates. They later found the U-Haul in Brooklyn.

Investigators tied the U-Haul to Frank James, 62. He was being looked at as a person of interest in the shooting but was not named as a suspect.

New York City has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Video shows man rip hair from victim’s head during assault

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — During a caught-on-video assault, one suspect slapped a fellow A train rider multiple times before ripping some of his hair out. NYPD released footage of the March 19 attack Wednesday. The incident took place about 2:22 p.m., when the suspect approached a 22-year-old man and remarked twice about “carrying pepper […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Pair attack man while onboard Manhattan-bound train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday. The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Arizona State
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Shooting#The U Haul
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man gropes 11-year-old girl on Queens street: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for a man who groped a young girl on a Queens street, according to the NYPD. The suspect approached the 11-year-old girl in the vicinity of 43rd Avenue and 97th Place and grabbed her butt, police said. The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy