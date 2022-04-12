Brooklyn subway attack suspect description

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The shooter in a Brooklyn subway attack that left more than 20 people wounded was still on the loose on Tuesday evening.

Police said the gunman was a “dark-skinned” male. He’s around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The man weighs around 175-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gas mask and a construction vest. Police initially said the vest was green, but later officials said it was orange. The man also had on a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

He pulled on the gas mask right before the shooting. The man opened a smoke canister in his bag, letting the subway car fill with smoke. He then opened fire, police said. The man has not yet been identified. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Police recovered a 9mm semi-automatic weapon and a hatchet. They also found a liquid believed to be gasoline and a bag with commercial-grade fireworks inside. Officers also found a U-Haul key.

Police connected the key to a U-Haul with Arizona plates. They later found the U-Haul in Brooklyn.

Investigators tied the U-Haul to Frank James, 62. He was being looked at as a person of interest in the shooting but was not named as a suspect.

New York City has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

